Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stock Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on OI. Citigroup upped their target price on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

OI opened at $14.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $15.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.