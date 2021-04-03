Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 16,336 Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 903.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the third quarter worth about $245,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares in the company, valued at $821,312.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNVR stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 122.23, a P/E/G ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univar Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

