Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,567 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.87, for a total transaction of $4,198,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 896,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,521,655.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total value of $13,997,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,817 shares of company stock valued at $50,621,674. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $328.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of -105.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.49 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $350.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.09.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.06.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

