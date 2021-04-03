Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin Sells 1,500 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total transaction of $491,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,405,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark D. Mclaughlin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

On Monday, March 8th, Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total transaction of $509,265.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total value of $13,997,600.00.

PANW stock opened at $328.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of -105.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $350.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.09. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $160.49 and a one year high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PANW. Northland Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.06.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.