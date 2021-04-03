Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.73. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 1,793,172 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PTN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Palatin Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $164.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of ($0.16) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 402.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80,528 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 146,667 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 96,653 shares during the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

