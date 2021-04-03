PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PACW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $42.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. Analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

