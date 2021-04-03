Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $32.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist increased their target price on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ovintiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.75 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.66.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60. Ovintiv has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $28.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.55%.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 606,969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 26.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,423,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540,802 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 759.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 158,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 140,404 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 2,606.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 270,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 260,600 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

