Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded to Buy by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.66.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $28.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

