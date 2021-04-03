OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

OSIS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OSI Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $96.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.14. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $63.09 and a 12 month high of $100.67.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $276.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.66 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. OSI Systems’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,064 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total transaction of $1,404,718.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,487,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total transaction of $975,700.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,564 shares of company stock worth $4,945,543. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

