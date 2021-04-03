Orion Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 990 SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPAB. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,243,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,870,000 after buying an additional 1,384,587 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,290,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,931,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,018,000 after purchasing an additional 359,642 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,186,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,324,000 after purchasing an additional 216,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 1,220,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,587,000 after purchasing an additional 149,774 shares in the last quarter.

SPAB stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.48. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26.

