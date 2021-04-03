Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.35

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2021 // Comments off

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.35 and last traded at $84.00, with a volume of 425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orient Overseas (International) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.08 and a 200 day moving average of $39.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OROVY)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.