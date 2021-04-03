Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.35

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.35 and last traded at $84.00, with a volume of 425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orient Overseas (International) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th.

Get Orient Overseas (International) alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.08 and a 200 day moving average of $39.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.