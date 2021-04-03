OREO (ORE) Price Tops $0.0089 on Top Exchanges

OREO (CURRENCY:ORE) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. OREO has a market cap of $460,344.40 and $66,519.00 worth of OREO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OREO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OREO has traded down 35.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,314.73 or 0.99358309 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00035564 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009946 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.73 or 0.00413302 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $490.49 or 0.00821620 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.03 or 0.00309937 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.35 or 0.00097746 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002435 BTC.

OREO Coin Profile

ORE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. OREO’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,722,683 coins. OREO’s official Twitter account is @OreoDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling OREO

