Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Short Interest Up 47.2% in March

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,897,000 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the February 28th total of 4,005,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,538,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS OPTI opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. Optec International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.44.
Optec International Company Profile
