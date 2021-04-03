Oppenheimer Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.52). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MIST. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

MIST opened at $6.05 on Friday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $180.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 4.20.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.