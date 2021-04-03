Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) PT Raised to $80.00 at DA Davidson

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its price objective boosted by analysts at DA Davidson from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

NYSE ONTO opened at $69.92 on Thursday. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $69.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -368.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average is $51.60.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $155.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $506,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,069.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $8,837,760.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,315,100.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,101 shares of company stock valued at $11,825,956 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $2,121,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Onto Innovation by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 66,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

