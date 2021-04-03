Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target Raised to C$2.00

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy to C$1.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of TSE:OBE opened at C$1.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.05, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.99. Obsidian Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$141.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

