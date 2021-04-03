Observer Price Reaches $0.0509 on Exchanges (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Observer has a total market capitalization of $116.99 million and approximately $122.67 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Observer has traded 73.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00053099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020529 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.37 or 0.00675522 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00070070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00028019 BTC.

Observer Profile

OBSR is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

