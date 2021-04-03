NXM Market Capitalization Achieves $518.03 Million (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. NXM has a market cap of $518.03 million and $16,447.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM coin can now be bought for approximately $81.25 or 0.00135945 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00054052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00020741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.76 or 0.00678898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00071146 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00027960 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,924,710 coins and its circulating supply is 6,375,673 coins. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

