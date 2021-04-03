Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 37,619 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,619 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $40,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,156,000 after purchasing an additional 55,789 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,309,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,974,000 after purchasing an additional 314,342 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 903,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,451,000 after purchasing an additional 128,708 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 854,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,619,000 after purchasing an additional 291,814 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jonestrading dropped their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

In other news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,380,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,836.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $214,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,228 shares of company stock valued at $10,838,149. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

ARNA stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.17, a current ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.76. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.83. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.50 and a twelve month high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.76) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

