Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $42.13 Million Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 440,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,480 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $42,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after purchasing an additional 103,740 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,877,000 after purchasing an additional 591,090 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $126.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $126.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.48.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

RJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

In related news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $22,377,585.78. Insiders sold a total of 234,213 shares of company stock worth $26,077,638 over the last three months. 10.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

