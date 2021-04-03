Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,602,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,373,956 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $36,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 2,114.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

NYSE MOS opened at $31.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup raised The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.