NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,494,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 27,610 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.91% of NuVasive worth $84,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in NuVasive by 4,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $64.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.98 and a twelve month high of $69.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -294.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $291.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NUVA. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.