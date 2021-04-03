NuShares One Day Volume Reaches $400.00 (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, NuShares has traded up 127.8% against the U.S. dollar. NuShares has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $400.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00017445 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

NuShares Coin Profile

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,855,919,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,505,637,072 coins. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

Buying and Selling NuShares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

