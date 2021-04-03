Numeraire 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13.32 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Numeraire coin can currently be purchased for $54.17 or 0.00090922 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Numeraire has traded up 21.3% against the dollar. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $265.52 million and approximately $13.32 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00053269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.40 or 0.00675396 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00070418 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00027636 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,593 coins and its circulating supply is 4,901,508 coins. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

