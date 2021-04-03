NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NOW’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). NOW reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of NOW in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $10.47. 454,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,546. NOW has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,821,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NOW by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 238,024 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in NOW by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

