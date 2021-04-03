NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NOW’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). NOW reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NOW.
NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million.
Shares of NOW stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $10.47. 454,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,546. NOW has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,821,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NOW by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 238,024 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in NOW by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NOW
NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.
Recommended Story: Dividend Kings
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOW (DNOW)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.