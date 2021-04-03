Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 797,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,113 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Pluralsight were worth $16,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,947,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,691,000 after acquiring an additional 338,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,221,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 169,673 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 13.0% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,070,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,336,000 after acquiring an additional 122,840 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the fourth quarter valued at $21,865,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 2,203.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,015,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,289,000 after acquiring an additional 971,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PS opened at $22.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.41. Pluralsight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $22.69.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.42% and a negative net margin of 33.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $138,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 304,328 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Budge sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $4,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 380,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,378,934.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,619 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,454 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays downgraded Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pluralsight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

