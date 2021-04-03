Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,775 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,155,292 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.21% of CEMEX worth $16,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 251,428 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 32,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,129,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539,626 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 36,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $7.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.87.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

