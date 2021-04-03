Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 637,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,808 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $17,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $141.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of -0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.26.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 10,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $400,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,719 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,337 in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

