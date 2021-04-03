Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.86.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $13.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $793.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.76.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 320.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 35,812 shares during the period. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

