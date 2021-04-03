Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Down 2.2%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s share price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.05 and last traded at $37.05. 7,896 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,449,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.87.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JWN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average is $27.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $587,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,500,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,378,812.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 13,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $566,994.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,691 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,682,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,382,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 256,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,014,000 after buying an additional 31,236 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

