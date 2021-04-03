Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.60

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nippon Paint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.78 and a 200-day moving average of $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.81.

About Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances.

