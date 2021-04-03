Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.60

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nippon Paint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Nippon Paint alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.78 and a 200-day moving average of $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.