Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.97.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NIO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on NIO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Nomura Instinet began coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of NIO by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of NIO by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.66. The company had a trading volume of 116,305,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,432,578. NIO has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.88.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.73) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

