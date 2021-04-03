Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Coverage Initiated at Vertical Research

Stock analysts at Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 72.54% from the stock’s previous close.

NKLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Nikola in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush upgraded Nikola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Nikola in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Nikola stock opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.28. Nikola has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. As a group, analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 552,486 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $7,999,997.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nikola by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Nikola by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Nikola by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nikola by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation provides integrated zero-emissions transportation solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

