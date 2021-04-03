Nihon M&A Center Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in March

Nihon M&A Center Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,900 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 141,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 110.5 days.

OTCMKTS:NHMAF opened at $27.19 on Friday. Nihon M&A Center has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.92.

Nihon M&A Center Company Profile

Nihon M&A Center Inc provides M&A support services for small and medium-sized companies in Japan and internationally. Its support services include reorganization, capital policies, MBO, etc. The company also offers buy-side and sell-side advisory, and intermediary services. Nihon M&A Center Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

