Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,770,000 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the February 28th total of 15,910,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $25.33 on Friday. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -60.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Nielsen’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NLSN shares. TheStreet upgraded Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nielsen in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. S&T Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. S&T Bank now owns 31,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

