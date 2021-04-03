NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Holdings Trimmed by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,045 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,134 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of NIC worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in NIC by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NIC during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in NIC by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 131,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in NIC during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in NIC by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGOV opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.73. NIC Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.27.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGOV. Northcoast Research lowered NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson lowered NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barrington Research lowered NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NIC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

