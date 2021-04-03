New Gold (TSE:NGD) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.11

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.11 and traded as low as C$1.97. New Gold shares last traded at C$2.06, with a volume of 1,814,718 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target (down previously from C$4.25) on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$2.25 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.56.

Get New Gold alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.