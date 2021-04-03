Needham & Company LLC Lowers PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Price Target to $8.00

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PFSweb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFSW opened at $7.02 on Thursday. PFSweb has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $142.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 1.77.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). PFSweb had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. Research analysts expect that PFSweb will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PFSweb by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PFSweb by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,273,000 after buying an additional 75,239 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of PFSweb by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 14,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of PFSweb by 282.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 51,149 shares during the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

