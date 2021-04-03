Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Short Interest Update

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the February 28th total of 189,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NAVB stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $5.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.94.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,310.93% and a negative return on equity of 372.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, Director Malcolm G. Witter acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $34,650.00. Also, Director Malcolm G. Witter acquired 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $44,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,290. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

