National Pension Service Trims Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

National Pension Service lowered its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 193,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,543 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $32,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in Qorvo by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 8,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 20,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.09.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $192.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.93 and a 1 year high of $194.28.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

