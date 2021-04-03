National Pension Service Sells 22,077 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

National Pension Service decreased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,077 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of Teradyne worth $33,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 94,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 23,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 873,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,411,000 after purchasing an additional 49,215 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $128.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.55 and its 200 day moving average is $119.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $95,627.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,581.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $2,241,477.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,970.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,130 shares of company stock worth $24,106,370. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

