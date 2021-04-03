National Pension Service Purchases 6,242 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $39,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $586,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $4,932,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $844,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.72.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $187.70 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.51 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.01.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

