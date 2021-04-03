National Pension Service Purchases 1,445 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of Okta worth $41,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.32.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $229.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.85. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.50 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total value of $806,326.44. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,208 shares of company stock worth $41,790,580. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

