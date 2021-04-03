National Pension Service Has $37.77 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

National Pension Service lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,490 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of Consolidated Edison worth $37,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,023,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,152,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 13,767 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED opened at $74.29 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

