National Pension Service Acquires 13,566 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,566 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $35,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVB. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.35.

AVB stock opened at $186.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $130.27 and a one year high of $195.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.