National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.83.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.
In other news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ NATI opened at $44.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.28. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Instruments will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.44%.
National Instruments Company Profile
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.
Further Reading: Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.