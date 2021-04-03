National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

In other news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1,225.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 75,799 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in National Instruments by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in National Instruments by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,160,000 after purchasing an additional 275,229 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $44.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.28. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Instruments will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.44%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

