National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Get National Bank alerts:

NYSE NBHC opened at $40.16 on Friday. National Bank has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average is $33.78.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.22. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $81.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in National Bank by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,862,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in National Bank by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 19,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in National Bank by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in National Bank by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,677,000 after purchasing an additional 78,921 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in National Bank by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Bank (NBHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.