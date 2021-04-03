National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:NABZY opened at $10.00 on Friday. National Australia Bank has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.49.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

