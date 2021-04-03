Nasdacoin Price Tops $0.0096 on Major Exchanges (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $231,417.19 and approximately $8,347.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 61.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,037,049 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

