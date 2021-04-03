Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) Short Interest Down 15.1% in March

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,970,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the February 28th total of 41,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Naked Brand Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357,035 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Naked Brand Group worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Naked Brand Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NAKD remained flat at $$0.72 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,524,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,027,797. Naked Brand Group has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, distributes, wholesales, and retails women's and men's intimate apparel, and women's swimwear. The company offers its products under the Pleasure State, Davenport, Lovable, Bendon, Fayreform, Naked, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory brands, as well as through licenced brands, including Heidi Klum and Fredericks of Hollywood.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.